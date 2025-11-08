JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,874. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 21.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 230.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,892,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

