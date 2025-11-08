Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.38.

CHH stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $98.50. 758,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,536. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $531,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

