New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
