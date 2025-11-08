Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 819,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,527. Barings Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $939.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings Bdc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
