Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The business had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Barings Bdc Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 819,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,527. Barings Bdc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $939.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the first quarter worth $216,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 53.6% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings Bdc during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Bdc by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings Bdc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings Bdc

About Barings Bdc

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.