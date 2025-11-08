Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

PODD stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. The company had a trading volume of 677,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,278. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average of $309.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 299.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Insulet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

