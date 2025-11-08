Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at UBS Group

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Shares of PODD traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 677,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,278. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,715,651,000 after buying an additional 87,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $324,689,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

