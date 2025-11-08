Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock traded up $38.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $264.20. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

