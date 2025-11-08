DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, Zacks reports. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. 11,526,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

