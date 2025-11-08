CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

CRH traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. 4,090,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

