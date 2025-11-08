Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 million.
Shares of NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 119,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSHP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himalaya Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
