Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $375,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,310.52. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $293,907.56. This trade represents a 30.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock worth $3,128,119. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.