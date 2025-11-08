ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICUI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.16. 838,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

