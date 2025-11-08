JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $38.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.25. 7,650,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $264.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

