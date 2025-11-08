Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Allbirds updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Allbirds Stock Down 21.2%

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 242,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $3,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allbirds by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

