Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,680. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 216.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Moderna by 52.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Moderna by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

