Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of SNDK traded up $31.79 on Friday, hitting $239.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,475,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Sandisk has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.