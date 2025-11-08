Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAZE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 331,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,561,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

