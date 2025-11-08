BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Get OneStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneStream

OneStream Trading Up 19.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OS traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,273. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.10.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,943 shares of company stock worth $2,622,985. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OneStream in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in OneStream by 10.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

OneStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.