Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $182.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $191.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,417,376.20. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $6,259,179.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,245,301.90. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.