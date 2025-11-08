Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

EXPE stock traded up $38.55 on Friday, hitting $258.25. 7,650,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $264.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

