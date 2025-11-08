Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,911. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.15. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

