Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Leerink Partners

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Partners from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Insulet Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.82. 677,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 28.7% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

