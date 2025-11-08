JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Up 27.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 7,756,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. JFrog has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 14,451 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $690,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 671,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,103,812.02. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $5,093,296.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,081,087 shares in the company, valued at $302,412,456.51. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after buying an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $6,561,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in JFrog by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 605,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

