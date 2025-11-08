Nexxen International (NEXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $92.2250 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Nexxen International Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 391,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.70. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NEXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 1,062.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 465,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Nexxen International by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 173.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

