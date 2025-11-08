Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.1% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,416.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Insiders purchased 332,500 shares of company stock valued at $533,130,500 over the last 90 days. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,893.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

