Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.84 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 112765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Interparfums from $168.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Interparfums Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.Interparfums’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Interparfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Interparfums in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

