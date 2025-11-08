Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.24. 9,282,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $194.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

