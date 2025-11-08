Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Adecco had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion.

Adecco Price Performance

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.15. 8,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237. Adecco has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Adecco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.