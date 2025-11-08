Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRNS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 116,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,794. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.