Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. Citizens had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 182,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,420. Citizens has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $307.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 118.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 558,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 428,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 142.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 133.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 96,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CIA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

