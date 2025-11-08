TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,449,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TNR Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

