BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.21. BGSF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. ( NYSE:BGSF Free Report ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.81% of BGSF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BGSF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BGSF presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

