New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Age Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NAM

New Age Metals Stock Up 20.0%

New Age Metals Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.