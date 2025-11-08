Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading 23.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,658,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 414,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Up 12.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.