Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. The stock had a trading volume of 677,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,278. Insulet has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $353.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $631,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $65,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

