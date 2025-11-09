Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Shares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

