Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 7,925,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

