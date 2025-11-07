William Blair Comments on Trex’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $54.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

TREX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Trex by 35,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

