Darin Patrick Campbell Sells 31,159 Shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darin Patrick Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Darin Patrick Campbell sold 26,406 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $482,437.62.

Shares of OSBC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $964.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

