Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $5,222,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 525,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $4,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 16.31%.The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

