Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Head to Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Crawford & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 0.10 -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00 Crawford & Company $1.34 billion 0.39 $26.60 million $0.59 17.90

Profitability

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A Crawford & Company 2.18% 25.91% 5.26%

Summary

Crawford & Company beats Legacy Education Alliance on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance



Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Crawford & Company



Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

