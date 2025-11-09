Rajeev Goel Sells 44,000 Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $329,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.33 million, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 239.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 527,650 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 483.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 378,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

