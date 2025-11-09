Sigma Planning Corp Invests $537,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF $FCG

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.17 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $356.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

