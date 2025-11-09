Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RNMBY

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

RNMBY stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $468.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.