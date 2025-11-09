Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,904,720 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,711.20. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,904,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,711.20. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,150,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,317. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

