Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £144.32 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 per share, with a total value of £144.32.
Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 6th, Jonathan Sorrell bought 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,838 per share, for a total transaction of £147.04.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Jonathan Sorrell purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £144.80.
Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,790 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,824.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,776.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Rathbones Group Company Profile
With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.
Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rathbones Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.