Insider Buying: M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Insider Purchases £9,588 in Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,200 shares of M&G Credit Income Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £9,588.

M&G Credit Income Investment stock opened at GBX 94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.42. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 92.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 100.

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a net margin of 88.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

