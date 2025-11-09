Entain (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £1,937,618.31 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 245,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789, for a total value of £1,937,618.31.

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ricky Sandler sold 1,059,998 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 872, for a total transaction of £9,243,182.56.

Entain Trading Down 1.2%

LON:ENT opened at GBX 732.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 452.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 837.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 838.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,110 to GBX 1,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,218.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Further Reading

