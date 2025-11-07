Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on December 15th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $250.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91.

Insider Activity

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Primerica by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.