Headland Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 402,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

